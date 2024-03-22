Rs 4 lakh rug to Rs 2.50 lakh dresser: Deepika Padukone unveils luxurious new home furnishing collection

Twitter
Deepika Padukone has turned designer and collaborated with an American home furnishing label. Read on to know the prices of her debut collection.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 06:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Deepika Padukone (Image source: Screengrab)
Actress Deepika Padukone turned designer and has launched her debut home furnishing collection in collaboration with American label, Pottery Barn. With the brand, the actress came up with a range of embroidered pillows, hand-knotted rugs, chandeliers, cushion decor, elegant wooden furniture and dinnerware made for Indian cuisine. The prices range from the lowest to Rs 3000 for a candle set to Rs 3,95,000 for a Persian-style rug.

At Pottery Barn, Deepika's collection includes a hand-knotted rug costing Rs 3,95,000, an 8-drawer wide dresser costing Rs 2,50,000, a king-size cane bed costing Rs 2,30,000, a metal round chandelier costing Rs 1,70,000, an iron-rod chandelier costing Rs 1,00,000. From a wide range of bedding, bath and dining to mirrors, lighting and drinkware, Deepika's Pottery Barn collection has everything to make your home a heaven. 

Deepika on his collection at Pottery Barn

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Deepika emphasised that this is not one of those collaborations where the brand sends things. This has been a collaboration, and she has worked on every piece. Deepika said, "I think we have a similar aesthetic and sensibility. It wasn't easy, because they're headquartered in California, and I'm based in India; there's been a lot of back and forth, and it's taken us a couple of years to put this together, but I think they have an amazing team... it was me sending them a whole bunch of references; things that I like and things that we should also stay away from."

On the work front, Deepika was last seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial marks her second collaboration with Siddharth after Pathaan. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Deepika is also expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh and the couple will welcome their first child in September 2024.

