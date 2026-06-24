Rs 30 crore spent and still delayed? Here's what went wrong with Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2

What began as one of Bollywood's most-awaited sequels has reportedly been hit by casting changes, financial losses and uncertainty over its future.

The journey of No Entry Mein Entry has been anything but smooth.

When Boney Kapoor announced the sequel to the 2005 hit comedy No Entry, the industry welcomed the news with excitement. Sequels were working well in Hindi cinema, and many believed this film had all the ingredients to become another big success.

A New Team for an Old Favourite

Instead of bringing back Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan from the original film, the makers opted for a younger cast. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor were chosen for the sequel.

At that time, the decision made sense. Diljit had become a global star, Varun was known for his comic timing, and Arjun was looking to revive his career with the right projects.

Trouble Started Behind the Scenes

Before the cameras could start rolling, problems reportedly began to surface. Diljit Dosanjh was the first to exit the film. By then, preparations had already started. The team had reportedly travelled to different places in India and abroad to finalise locations for the shoot.

Reports claim that nearly Rs 30 crore had already been spent on pre-production work.

Boney Kapoor's Big-Scale Working Style

Those familiar with Boney Kapoor's way of working say the producer likes to do things grandly, even during the planning stage.An industry insider said, "Boney saab always believes in doing things in style. He will travel first/business class with a retinue of personal assistants and a sizeable crew, even if it is a location-hunting trip within India or overseas."

Even with all the planning and spending, the film could not move ahead as expected.

Another Major Setback

The project reportedly suffered another blow when Varun Dhawan also decided to step back.

While Border 2 helped improve his box-office standing earlier this year, his comedy films Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai failed to impress audiences. With questions being raised about his recent track record, Varun reportedly chose to take time before committing to new projects.

Speaking casually to the media, he said, "I need time to think. Not sharing any career updates now."

What About Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor, too, is at an important point in his career. After staying away from the spotlight for some time, he is looking for a strong comeback. For that, he needs projects with the right support and favourable circumstances.

The uncertainty surrounding No Entry Mein Entry has only made things more difficult.

Will the Sequel Ever Be Made?

In Bollywood, situations can change quickly. A hit film can revive careers, and stalled projects often return when the timing feels right.

Anees Bazmee has reportedly maintained that his intentions towards the sequel remain honest. However, even he cannot predict whether the film will finally go on floors.

For now, No Entry Mein Entry remains a project full of promise but without a clear path ahead. Fans of the original are still waiting to see if this comedy sequel will eventually make its way to theatres.