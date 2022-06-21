Headlines

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

Kargil: Preparations in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Bigg Boss OTT 2: What Went Wrong Between Jad Hadid And Jiya Shankar; Know All Details

India’s rafale fighter jets to take part in Bastille Day Parade in France, PM Modi chief guest

Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards; Several dead and others missing

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

RRR star Ram Charan to have a cameo in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: The song's main attraction will be Ram Charan and Salman Khan's chemistry and their signature moves.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan and Ram Charan to finally come together for a film? Well, if not a film, as per industry reports the two superstars are definitely coming together for a special number in Bhaijaan's highly-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. RRR fame Ram Charan, who is currently working for his next with director Shankar Shanmugham, is likely to jive for a special number in Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the South star will make a cameo appearance with Salman in the film. The idea of having Ram on board for a special cameo in the song came from the team.

Ram Charan, apparently agreed to be a part of the song right away. It is supposed to be a thrilling number that is displayed on a big scale.

READ: Father's Day: Ram Charan shares adorable throwback photo with dad Chiranjeevi

 

The song's main attraction will be Ram and Salman's chemistry and their signature moves.

Earlier, while speaking at the IIFA press conference in March, while talking about RRR, Salman had heaped praise on Ram Charan and said, "He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well."At the event, Salman had even referred to Ram as his friend. 

 

Salman Khan is currently shooting in Hyderabad alongside Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh for the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In addition to them, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam play important roles in the film. The Farhad Samji directorial is getting bigger and better with each passing day.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in the highly-anticipated film, 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif. 

 

