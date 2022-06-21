RRR star Ram Charan to have a cameo in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: The song's main attraction will be Ram Charan and Salman Khan's chemistry and their signature moves.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan and Ram Charan to finally come together for a film? Well, if not a film, as per industry reports the two superstars are definitely coming together for a special number in Bhaijaan's highly-anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. RRR fame Ram Charan, who is currently working for his next with director Shankar Shanmugham, is likely to jive for a special number in Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the South star will make a cameo appearance with Salman in the film. The idea of having Ram on board for a special cameo in the song came from the team.

Ram Charan, apparently agreed to be a part of the song right away. It is supposed to be a thrilling number that is displayed on a big scale.

The song's main attraction will be Ram and Salman's chemistry and their signature moves.

Earlier, while speaking at the IIFA press conference in March, while talking about RRR, Salman had heaped praise on Ram Charan and said, "He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well."At the event, Salman had even referred to Ram as his friend.

Salman Khan is currently shooting in Hyderabad alongside Pooja Hedge and Venkatesh for the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In addition to them, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam play important roles in the film. The Farhad Samji directorial is getting bigger and better with each passing day.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in the highly-anticipated film, 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif.