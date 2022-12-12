Search icon
RRR secures dual nomination in Golden Globe Awards 2022, netizens says 'RRR fever is for real'

It's a proud moment for SS Rajamouli's fans as RRR has not secured one, but two nominations in Golden Globe Awards 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

RRR

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster directorial RRR is setting and breaking benchmarks. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR film has added another badge of achievement. The periodic action drama has secured not one, but two nominations in Golden Globe Awards 2022. 

This is an honour for every Indian, as the film is on a spree of breaking records on the international level as well. Let's talk about the nominations first. The film has secured a nomination in 'Best Picture- Non-English Language. RRR will compete with Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina's Argentina 1985, Belgium's Close, and South Korea's Decision To Leave. 

Here is the post 

RRR even secured a nomination with Best Song- Motion Picture. Yes, Naatu Naatu will compete with Where the Crawdads Sing' Carolina, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's Ciao Papa, Top Gun: Maverick's Hold My Hand, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up. 

Here is the post 

As soon as the nomination was out, RRR fans and netizens went gaga over the achievement. A user wrote, "We as Indians are pRRRoud, pRRRoud and pRRRoud unbelievable achivement by our own TELUGU CINEMA by bagging 2 nominations at #GoldenGlobes.We bow to your MARVEL." Even filmmaker Shekhar Kapur congratulated and wrote, "The path to the Oscars for RRR becomes clearer. But I still don’t get why the Golden Globes hold on to a category called ‘Best film in a non English language? RRR deserves to be in the best film category. Period. Congratulations."  

Here's the post

Even the official page of the picture acknowledges the honour, and wrote, "We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes." 

Here's the post

RRR hit cinemas on March 25, 2022, and it also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt with extended cameos. RRR went on to become an all-time blockbuster, and it went on to earn more than 1100 crores.  

