RRR screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad watches Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, actress says 'sir wiped his eyes several times'

Kangana Ranaut got her first review of her upcoming film, Emergency, and she's elated that renowned screenwriter, KV Vijayendra Prasad was moved by her film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

Screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad and actress Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial Emergency, has shared that RRR and Baahubali screenwriter K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has seen the edit and has lauded the film.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of herself with screenwriter Prasad. The Queen actress captioned the image: "After complete edit is done, first person to watch #emergency...Not only Vijendra sir wiped his eyes several times while watching the edit, but after watching it he said....`I am so proud of you my child`. Well my life is made."

She also revealed that the post-production work for Emergency has commenced. The actress further wrote: "With all my Gurus and well-wishers` blessings, film Emergency is ready to get into the post-production stage. Release date announcement coming soon."

Emergency is Kangana`s second directorial after her 2019 period drama film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and Mahima Chaudhary in key roles. 

Talking about Emergency, Kangana is portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The actress has also produced the film under her banner Manikarnika Films, named after her directorial debut. 

The actress also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas lined up for release. The actress, who made her debut in the 2006 romantic thriller Gangster, will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The RSVP production was slated to hit theatres on Dussehra last year on October 5, but has been postponed and a new release date hasn't been announced yet. Apart from Emergency and Tejas, the actress will also be seen in much-awaited horror comedy Chandramukhi 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

