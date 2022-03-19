'RRR': WHOPPING budget of Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer revealed, beats that of 'Baahubali' - details inside

With S.S Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn' set for a theatrical release on March 25 after being postponed multiple times due to Covid-19 pandemic. the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday said it will soon fix special ticket prices for the film for the first 10 days after its release.

State Cinematography Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the officials concerned were considering a request from Rajamouli to allow special prices for the cinema tickets for "RRR". He told reporters that while taking a decision, it will be ensured that cinema-goers are not burdened.

For the unversed, Rajamouli, along with producer D.V.V. Danayya, had met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday with a request to provide special benefit of increased ticket prices under a recent Government Order (GO).

The Chief Minister had reportedly responded positively to the request of the director of "Baahubali" fame.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Indian Express, Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani revealed the budget massive budget of 'RRR" in a press statement. He said, "We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices."

As per this, one can assume that the budget of 'RRR' is over Rs 400 crores.

The state government earlier this month issued a GO fixing new movie ticket rates to put an end to the controversy over the issue, which had angered some sections of the Telugu film industry.

Under the GO, the government will notify separate rates for a period of 10 days from the date of release of 'super high budget films'. This category has been defined as films made with a lot of creative elements, visual effects involving uses of high-end technology etc with production cost above Rs 100 crore, excluding remuneration of heroes, heroines and directors.

The government, which will notify the special prices on a case to case basis, has also put a rider. These super high budget films would need to shoot at least 20 per cent of the film in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the minister made it clear on Thursday that this condition will not apply to "RRR" as the film completed the production much before the GO came into effect.

He said during the meeting with the Chief Minister, Rajamouli informed him that "RRR" has been made with a budget of Rs 336 crore excluding GST and remuneration of heroes, heroines and director.

Nani, as the minister is popularly known, said the state government would promote film shootings in the state. He said permissions for film shootings will be given free through a single-window system. He pointed out that Telangana and other states were collecting fees for film shootings.

(With inputs from IANS)