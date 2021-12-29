'RRR' postponed amid new COVID guidelines? Director SS Rajamouli makes BIG statement

The rise of Omicron variant and COVID cases is affecting the film business again. The night curfews, yellow alert in Delhi, cinemas getting shut are forcing the filmmakers to think twice before releasing the film in cinemas. Shahid Kapoor starter 'Jersey' was scheduled to hit big screens this Friday. But now the makers have postponed the film indefinitely. Similarly, SS Rajamouli's epic drama 'RRR,' the first release of 2022, is also speculated of getting postponed. However, the director has opened up about the release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post that the director is not postponing the release. Taran tweeted that the director has perosnally told him that the film will release on its scheduled date, 7 January 2022. He said, "BREAKING NEWS... 'RRR' VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022... SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME... No postponement."

Check out the tweet

Elaborating on the mega project that he had been working on for the last four years, Rajamouli recently said that it was a tale of Indian emotion, revolution, a culture that is endemic only to this country. He added that the story was portrayed in a magnified and larger-than-life perspective by casting Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, as the protagonists. Making a reference to his record-breaking, highest-grossing directorial venture Baahubali, Rajamouli said, “if you liked Baahubali, you’d like this (film)too”. When he was asked about his wish to direct two big stars from the Tamil industry, the Director responded thus -"All are Indian stars; No Tamil, Telegu, Hindi..."

Thanking his core team for their efforts over the last three years, the Director took the analogy of the five Pandavas from the Mahabharata epic, referring to his Production designer, Director of photography, Visual Effects Supervisor Editor and Costume designer. He said that except for his wife and costume designer Rama, all the other four members of the core team were from different parts of India and made it a pan-India film in the true sense. 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in primary roles.