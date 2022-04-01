RRR: Kangana Ranaut REACTS after watching film, says 'long live Rajamouli'

RRR has smitten the globe and the latest fan of Rajamouli's directorial is Kangana Ranaut. Last night, Ranaut was spotted leaving from cinema. Paparazzo asked her which she has watched to which an elated Kangana added, "RRR" and she continued, "Blockbuster...mast ek dum. Nationalism is my favourite subject, and this film has everything. I think it's a big blockbuster film... I enjoyed it after a long time. Ja kar dekhiye... long live Rajamouli."

Watch the video

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her thoughts and this is she is also known as the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood. The actress has now showered praises on SS Rajamouli, who recently directed ‘RRR’, on her Instagram handle. The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote, “S.S Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever… He has never ever given an unsuccessful film…” In her second Instagram story, she wrote, “Yet the best thing about him, not his film but his humility as an artist, sadagi (Simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir… Sincerely your fan.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has also lauded SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR as it has beaten Hollywood movies, and has been earned global acceptance. According to a Pinkvilla article. the Padmavat actor was spotted at Dubai Expo 2020 and there he expressed his happiness over Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer by saying, “RRR is beating Hollywood movie collections. This is a proud moment for Indian cinema.” Singh hailed the visionary director for his grand storytelling skills and asserted, “We got to love the way Rajamouli sir tells the stories.” For the record, RRR has beaten Matt Reeves' The Batman in Australia.

READ: RRR box office: SS Rajamouli's film creates history, crosses Rs 600 crore within 5 days

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is creating history at the box office every day. The film which stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doddy among others, has now collected more than Rs 600 crores worldwide.