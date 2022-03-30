RRR Kangana Ranaut praises SS Rajamoli, calls him 'greatest Indian Film director'

Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her thoughts and this is she is also known as the ‘Queen’ of Bollywood. The actress has now showered praises on SS Rajamouli, who recently directed ‘RRR’, on her Instagram handle.

The actress on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote, “S.S Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever… He has never ever given an unsuccessful film…” In her second Instagram story, she wrote, “Yet the best thing about him, not his film but his humility as an artist, sadagi (Simplicity) as a person and his great love for his nation and his dharma. Great to have a role model like you sir… Sincerely your fan.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has also lauded SS Rajamouli's latest directorial RRR as it has beaten Hollywood movies, and has been earned global acceptance. According to a Pinkvilla article. the Padmavat actor was spotted at Dubai Expo 2020 and there he expressed his happiness over Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer by saying, “RRR is beating Hollywood movie collections. This is a proud moment for Indian cinema.” Singh hailed the visionary director for his grand storytelling skills and asserted, “We got to love the way Rajamouli sir tells the stories.” For the record, RRR has beaten Matt Reeves' The Batman in Australia.

Even Salman Khan is impressed by Rajamouli's film, and he too shared his opinions about the film in media. At the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2022 press conference in Mumbai, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was all praise for his 'Godfather' co-star Chiranjeevi and his son, 'RRR' actor Ram Charan. Showering compliments on South superstar Ram Charan for his stellar act in 'RRR', Salman Khan said that the latter did a "fantastic job in RRR."