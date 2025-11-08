Rowdy Rathore 2 in making with Kannada director, but WITHOUT Akshay Kumar? Netizens brutally troll Sanjay Leela Bhansali: 'Yeh Kartik ya Vicky ko..'

As per the latest reports, the sequel to Rowdy Rathore has been greenlighted by producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and 'a Kannada director' will direct it. But Akshay Kumar won't be joining the film. Netizens lost their cool and lashed out at the makers.

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Rowdy Rathore was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2012. Over the years, the film has earned more cult following, and fans are still craving for its Part 2. There is an update about the same, but it will disappoint Akki's fans for sure. As per the latest reports, Rowdy Rathore 2 is finally happening, but without Akshay, and he'll be 'replaced' with a pan-India star. The 2012 movie was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and reportedly, he's finally turning Rowdy Rathore into a franchise, with a new leading star.

As India Today quoted a source, "Bhansali Productions is actively working on several major projects, including 'Rowdy Rathore 2'. It's one of the studio's biggest franchises with a strong pan-India fan base. Given the film's wide popularity, the makers are looking to cast a major pan-Indian star." This news spread like wildfire, and it left netizens stunned and Kumar's fans furious. They took their thoughts to Reddit and slammed Bhansali for taking the franchise ahead.

Netizens, Akshay Kumar fans, are angry about Rowdy Rathore 2

Several cybercitizens took their frustration out on Reddit and slammed the producers for ditching Kumar, who headlined the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu. A netizen wrote, "WTF Bhansali, don't cast Kartik Aaryan in this one." Another netizen wrote, "A pan-India star, Akki himself is a pan-India star. What are they aiming for, Prabhas, Rajinikanth?" One netizen wrote, "Vicky Kaushal ko dega Bhansali ye role." An internet user wrote, "Please don't give this movie to Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and super duper star Kartik Aaryan."

About Rowdy Rathore

Directed by Prabhudeva, Rowdy Rathore is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's 2006 Telugu blockbuster Vikramarkudu. The original action drama starred Ravi Teja in dual roles. Rowdy Rathore also starred Nassar, who played the popular baddie Baapji. Made in the reported budget of Rs 60 crore, the film went on to gross over Rs 203 crore worldwide.

