'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter': Teaser of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's debut film out

A horror-thriller, 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' directed by Vishal Mishra is based on true events of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 01, 2021, 07:41 PM IST

The teaser of TV actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's debut film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' was unveiled on Thursday. The brief teaser gives a peek into the eerie world that the upcoming film is set in. 

While there are no visuals and just a still of Palak Tiwari gazing into the camera with a ghost visible behind her, the look and feel of the still and the voiceover as similar eerie text follows the brief clip, hints at a ghostly love story plot.

The minute-long clip teases the audience about what lies ahead in the dark and eerie world of the movie. 

Though we do not get to see any actors, the voiceover on the screen can be heard reading out the text which read, "If you love someone, set them free. The universe will conspire to bring them back from the dead." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This quote by Richard Bach has been used and heard quite often but the addition of the word 'dead' here, sets the tone of the film which hints that there's something scarier in store for the viewers.

Sharing her excitement, Palak Tiwari in a statement said, "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a very special film for me. It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa ma’am. I am really pumped to kick-start the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick! The teaser of the film that released today gives a sneak peek into the world of Rosie and I cannot wait to see how the audience reacts to it.”

A horror-thriller, 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' directed by Vishal Mishra is based on the true events of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. 


 

 

