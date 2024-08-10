Twitter
Roshan Mathew reacts to Ulajh's dismal box office performance: 'We don't have...'

The spy thriller Ulajh is headlined by Janhvi Kapoor and features a strong ensemble cast comprising of Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 03:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The spy thriller Ulajh was released in the cinemas on August 2. The film features Janhvi Kapoor in the role of Suhana Bhatia, a determined young diplomat, who is navigating a complex web of international intrigue and political conspiracies. Ulajh has performedly poorly at the box office as it has earned only Rs 7.20 crore net in India and grossed Rs 9.25 crore worldwide in its first seven days, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Roshan Mathew, who is known for his performances in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi films, plays Sebin Joseph Kutty in Ulajh. The actor said that he is satisfied with the film's performance in a recent interview. Talking to Hindustan Times, Roshan stated, "In the times we are (in), we don’t have the luxury of a film just staying in theatres long enough so that people can trickle in and discover the film as word spreads. Luckily, today nobody has to wait years until it (the film) comes on a TV channel or you look for a pirated copy. I am hoping Ulajh finds more audience in the days to come as it stays in theatres and then when it comes later on OTT. It is definitely a film I still believe is entertaining."

Ulajh is Roshan's first theatrical release in Bollywood. He was previously seen in the two Netflix films, Anurag Kashyap's Choked and Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings. When the actor was asked if the box office numbers matter to him, Roshan answered, "If I said it doesn’t affect me at all I would be lying. We do movies because we believe in them. Who wants to make a movie no one watches? We ideally want everybody to watch it and enjoy it. Obviously it does affect you. You have to do your work with all honesty and give it your best shot. Especially as an actor in front of the camera. The rest of it is going to be unpredictable. I have had enough experiences before Ulajh. Before this, there were movies I have been really excited about, films I strongly believed in, but those did not find an audience in theatres."

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew, Ulajh also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, written by Sudhanshu and Parveez Shaikh, and with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, the spy thriller is produced by Junglee Pictures. 

