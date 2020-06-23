Roopa Ganguly demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Roopa Ganguly tags Home Minister Amit Shah in tweets and asks for CBI inquiry.

The country is still reeling from the loss that was felt when Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at the age of 34. The actor was reportedly battling clinical depression for six months. Ever since the news of his death, fans of the actor are in shock and many feel that it might not be as simple as it seems.

Politicians like Uddhav Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh have assured people of a neutral and fair trial. As of now, associates of the actor are being questioned by the police.

However, now fans as well as some actors want the case handed over to CBI for a fair inquiry. Mahabharat's Draupadi, actress Roopa Ganguly who is also a part of the Bharatiya Janta Party has asked for a CBI probe on the matter.

She expressed her thoughts in a series of tweets and how it is the right thing to do. She has also tagged Amit Shah of the BJP in her tweets. There is a huge debate on nepotism that is happening right now on social media as well wherein fans are unfollowing star kids by large numbers.

Recently, in a series of tweets actor Shekhar Suman also asked for CBI inquiry in the matter and said that he is creating a forum for Justice for Sushant. His tweet read, "It's crystal clear if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was strong-willed and intelligent, he would have definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye."

In his later tweets, Shekhar also touched upon the Bihari sentiment as Sushant hailed from Patna, Bihar as well. He wrote, "Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront. But I’m not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shouldn't be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own."