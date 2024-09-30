Twitter
This was the most expensive and biggest flop film of the same year, was written by Javed Akhtar

This film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher in the leading roles. The 1993 film was made in Rs 10 crore, but could only earn Rs 3 crore at the box office.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 03:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This was the most expensive and biggest flop film of the same year, was written by Javed Akhtar
Most expensive and biggest flop film of 1993
    Starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher in the leading roles, this action comedy film was one of the most anticipated films in 1993. Producer Boney Kapoor wanted to repeat the successful pairing of his brother Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and director Shekhar Kapur after the blockbuster success of Mr. India in 1987, and had announced this movie in 1988.

    The film being talked about is Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. It saw several delays in making, which infuriated Shekhar Kapur so much that he left the project midway. Late actor Satish Kaushik, who had assisted Kapur on Mr. India and Masoom, replaced him and marked his debut as the director. Due to the same delays, the film's budget exceeded to Rs 10 crore and it became the most expensive film at the time of its release in 1993. 

    Written by Javed Akhtar, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was completely rejected by the audiences due to its predictable storyline and lengthy runtime of almost three hours. The Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Jackie Shroff-starrer could only earn Rs 3 crore in its lifetime collections, and turned out to be the biggest flop of the year.

    Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, and when several of his film colleagues and friends gathered to celebrate his birth anniversary last year on April 13, Shabana Azmi revealed that he had contemplated suicide after his directorial debut flopped at the box office. She said that the late actor-director had become a 'dukhi aatma' (sad soul) after Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja released and wanted to end his life. "He was on the first floor and when he looked down from there, because he was finding ways to commit suicide, there was a party going on. He saw potatoes and brinjals being fried. So, he was like, 'yaar main aloo baingan ke beech mein agar kood ke marr jaunga toh yeh kharab death hogi (If I fall between potatoes and brinjals and die, it'll be a bad death)'", the actress recalled as she laughed with teary eyes while remembering Kaushik.

