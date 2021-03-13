'Roohi' Box Office Report Day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor starrer witnesses normal 25% drop post-holiday

Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi released on Thursday this week and the opening day has been a good response owing to the coronavirus pandemic. On the first day, the film collected Rs 3.06 crore as per the production figures. While Box Office India reported Rs 2.75 crore. Now, the second-day collections of Roohi are out and the film showed a normal 25% drop post-holiday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Roohi declines on Day 2... The drop is understandable since Friday was a working day and certain pockets - where it collected strong on Thursday - were bound to get affected... Picked up in evening shows... Thursday 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Friday 2.25 cr. Total: â‚¹ 5.31 cr. #India biz."

While the trading website reported Rs 2 crore on Day 2 making a total of Rs 4.75 crore.

Thursday - Rs 2.75 crore

Friday - Rs 2 crore

TOTAL - Rs 4.75 crore

Meanwhile, as per ANI, exhibitors, who seem to be thrilled, have applauded the Hardik Mehta directorial for making the much-needed first move to release on the big screen.

Speaking about the film's wide appeal, Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited said, "Roohi has boosted the confidence of the exhibition industry and also reposed the faith of audiences to provide them wholesome entertainment in the safe and secure environment of cinemas. Roohi is receiving good feedback from movie patrons across geographic locations and it is encouraging to see such excellent footfalls."

Saurabh Verma of Inox said, "The response of Roohi is better than even what we had expected. We can only hear laughter in our auditoriums. It is the perfect post-pandemic stress relief film."

Vishek Chauhan of Rupbani cinema added, "Audiences are loving the film and people are turning up in good numbers. Footfalls are going up with every show."