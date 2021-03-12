'Roohi' Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film records best opening post COVID-19 pandemic

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma starrer horror-comedy film 'Roohi' recorded the best numbers post the coronavirus pandemic as it collected a healthy umber on its first day. The film was released in theatres on March 11. After the coronavirus-induced lockdown shut film theatres in the country last year, 'Roohi' has the biggest opening for a Hindi film.

'Roohi', directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan, according to Box Office India, could have earned more "but the collections have been hit in Maharashtra due to lockdowns and restrictions as Mumbai circuit comes in lower than Delhi / UP."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet on Friday, "#Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite #Covid pandemic... #MahaShivratri holiday proves advantageous... National multiplexes contribute maximum [approx â‚¹1.89 cr], while Tier-2 cities show decent footfalls... Thu â‚¹3.06 cr. #India biz."

On the other hand, Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi was quoted by Hindustan Times saying, "A 3 crore plus start is as good as a 9-10 crore start in a regular environment. Considering the current scenario, the footfalls are very encouraging. We have seen a 200% jump from the morning to evening shows. Since the reopening of theatres, Roohi is possibly the first Hindi film that is drawing people to cinemas in large numbers".

The description for the film reads, "'Roohi' is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there’s an insidious spirit following them with feet turned backward. What will happen next?"

The film is a follow-up to 2019's 'Stree', also starring Rajkummar with Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana.