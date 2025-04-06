Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently shooting their upcoming romantic drama in Gangtok and Darjeeling. The untitled film is directed by Anurag Basu and could be titled Aashiqui 3.

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his untitled romantic film with Sreeleela in Gangtok and Darjeeling. While the name of the film hasn't been announced yet, it is believed that the Anurag Basu directorial could be titled Aashiqui 3, taking the Aashiqui franchise forward.

On Saturday, the Chandu Champion actor shared a couple of his images and videos from the Northeast region. His first post was dedicated to the people of Gangtok for showering him with abundant love. In an Instagram story, the actor shared his gratitude, saying, "Thank you Gangtok for massive love, will always remember you."

In another Instagram post, he could be seen interacting with a few Buddhist monks in Darjeeling. "Annual Baba conference in Darjeeling," Kartik captioned the post. Reacting to his viral photos, several of his fans commented, "Rooh Baba with Real Baba", referencing his character of Rooh Baba from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa films.

Last week, Kartik took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture from the scenic hills of the tea gardens of Darjeeling. For the caption, he wrote, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," and added a burning red heart emoji. In the film, Kartik will be seen donning a rugged look with long hair and a full-grown beard.

During their stay in Sikkim, Kartik, Sreeleela, and Anurag were also greeted by the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence. CM extended his best wishes to the team and presented them with traditional gifts as a token of appreciation for choosing Sikkim as a filming destination.

The Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela-starrer untitled film is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali this year. It will clash at the box office with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. Thama is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Thama also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.