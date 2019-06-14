'Roohi-Afza': Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy goes on floors

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Rooh-Afza' which is a horror comedy has finally gone on floors today.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to work for the first time in Hardik Mehta's upcoming directorial debut Roohi-Afza. The film is of a horror-comedy genre which is second for Rajkummar after Stree which released in 2018. Roohi-Afza is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his home banner Maddock Films. The movie was announced was in the month of March this year and now it has finally gone on floors.

Today, Rajkummar and Janhvi took to their social media pages and shared a photo of the clapperboard of Roohi-Afza. Janhvi posted the photo with a caption stating, "Karne aa rahein hai aapke attention ko qabza, aaj se shuru hoti hai #RoohiAfza! @Rajkummar_Rao @fukravarun #DineshVijan @serialclicker811 @mriglamba @gautam.m1 @maddockfilms @officialjiocinema". In the film, Janhvi will be seen playing the role of a ghost, who sings and puts grooms to sleep so she can possess the bride.

Check out the announcement below:

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Dinesh had earlier said, "For Roohi-Afza we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun (Sharma) are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that!"

Roohi-Afza is slated to release on March 20, 2020.