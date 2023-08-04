Headlines

Bollywood

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

"If you cut an actor’s scene for length purposes or whatever, you are actually cutting important chunks in the script", said Ronit Roy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Popular film and television actor Ronit Roy has had three releases this year. First, he appeared as Kartik Aaryan's real father in the comedy Shehzada, then he was seen as a cop in Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's crime thriller Gumraah, and lastly, he played the role of the antagonist in Shahid Kapoor's action-thriller Bloody Daddy.

In a recent interview, Ronit shared that his scenes have been cut from films where lead actors felt insecure. Talking to Hindustan Times, the Udaan actor said, "There is much more left for me to do. In Bloody Daddy, I had a cutting-edge role. Some films I am satisfied with, some I am not. You get short-changed for whatever reasons. My scenes have been cut. If you cut an actor’s scene for length purposes or whatever, you are actually cutting important chunks in the script. It doesn’t feel good to an actor. You as a maker should deliver what you promised the actors. This sh*t happens in our industry."

When asked how he deals with such situations, the actor stated, "But let’s not point fingers at anybody. We don’t know what pressure people go through. We need to digest it and move on. I don’t have time to deal with idiots, so I walk away. When you are shooting, you understand what is happening, so I dissociate myself at that point too. Shoot ke time samajh aa jata hai that the lead actor is getting nervous or insecure, and suddenly aapki script change hoke aati hai, lines gaayab ho jaati hain aapki (During the shoot, you get an idea that the lead actor is getting nervous or insecure, and then scripts gets changed and your lines disappear) Life is too short, I move on to better things."

Roy, who gained fame through popular daily soaps such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, will be seen next in the action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Ali Abbas Zafar stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and will release in cinemas on Eid next year.

