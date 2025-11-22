Ronit Roy quits social media for this shocking reason: 'I have reached a place in life where...'

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'
BOLLYWOOD
Read on to find out why Ronit Roy has stepped away from social media.
Television and Bollywood actor Ronit Bose Roy has announced that he will be taking a break from social media to focus on his personal growth. He shared a lengthy note on his Instagram where he announced his break, stating that he is working on finding the 'new' and better version of himself, and for that, he needs to leave comfort and old, bad habits behind.
Ronit also mentioned that while it seems scary, the break is much needed. He shared that it will be a temporary break and that he will return soon, and disabled the comments section on his Instagram post.
His post read, "Hello, what I’m about to say will come from a place of love, understanding and gentleness. You all know I love you. I scroll, like your posts, comment on your posts and reply to as many DMs as I possibly can. I’m immensely grateful for all that I have received. I cherish everything. Especially the love and respect I’ve received from y'all, which I treasure and hold very close to my heart."
He added, "However, I have reached a place in life where I have to forge a new road ahead for myself and my family. A road which will hopefully lead to a better me as a human being, in relationships and as an actor. This road is one that I haven’t walked on earlier. Leave comfort and old bad habits behind. Jump and live out of the box. Scary… I know… but it needs to be done. Total digital separation is one of the key factors in me growing stronger mentally and spiritually and finding the new me (whom hopefully y’all will love more). Hence, for a while (uncertain how long), please pardon me for not engaging on social media at all."
Sharing that he will be back when he feels ready, Ronit conclued, "Needless to say, it’s impossible to live away from your love; hence, I’ll be back as soon as personal targets are reached and better habits are acquired and practised. Please don’t forget me. Love y’all, and God bless y’all."
On the professional front, Ronit Bose Roy was last seen in the mythological horror film Maa, which was headlined by Kajol. He rose to fame as Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the 2000s. He also famously played Mr Bajaj in the superhit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Shweta Tiwari.
