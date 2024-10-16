Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for their song Chhaila.

Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal broke the internet with their 'fab' collab and their videos are doing rounds on social media. The duo can be heard singing, and seen dancing together on the stage in the viral clips.

They have come together for their song Chhaila, Salim Sulaiman Music shared a four-minute video on YouTube showing both singers performing on stage. The two singers performed wonderfully, and they even rapped together at one point. They danced while singing, adding to the energy of the performance. The video concluded with them dropping their microphones and turning away from each other.

Salim Sulaiman created the music, and Shraddha Pandit wrote the lyrics. Fans got emotional watching the two performing together, one of them wrote, "dream come true." The second one said, "My childhood icons Collab... Chhaila On a loop." The third person commented, "Dream of every '90s born person.. to see these two legendary singers together sharing a stage... This Collab is just wow."

The fourth one said, "This is like Ronaldo and Messi playing in the same team." Another person commented, "Very much difficult to decide who is best..both r super and fabulous...great singer Shreya and Sunidhi....hats off to them."

Shreya and Sunidhi have sung many film songs together in the past, such as Imaan Ka Asar from the 2006 movie Dor and Hum To Aise Hain Bhaiya from the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

