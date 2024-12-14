Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl reacted to the darkest phase when the actress suffered from a heart attack.

Supermodel-turned-actor Rohman Shawl opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen, and how he was impacted when she suffered a heart attack earlier this year.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times Rohman said that when he learnt about the actress' health condition he got 'numb'. Rohman said, "When something like that happens, the first thing is you’re just numb because you don't know what just hit you. But then the person who is going through it, also matters a lot, because of how they take it. And she took it so well. We didn't even realize that something that grave had happened. That's the beauty of that person.”

The actor further added how the heart attack changed him, “I didn’t use to take my health so seriously before, but when something like that happens, it makes you also introspect. I started getting regular checkups for myself and my loved ones. Health has become a priority, for me and my close ones," Rohman said.

Did his relationship with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah? Did he form a stronger bond with girls after the Taali actress' health scare? Rohman admitted, "It's all give and take as she has been a source of strength to all of us. Obviously, the kids are always there and mujhse bhi jitna banta hai main kar deta hun. But mujhe nahi lagta main aisa kuch karta hun. But the kids, they're amazing and I'm actually fortunate that I could witness relationships like these. It helps you become a better human in life."

Before Rohman earned an identity as an actor, for his brilliant antagonist performance in debut Amaran, Rohman was famous for being Sushmita Sen's boyfriend. When asked about the fame he got for being romantically involved with the Aarya actress, he said, "All this never baffled me because I was a supermodel before, but I got this kind of limelight because of her. When I got this fame, I always knew it wasn't because of me. So, I never really cared about it. This love is for somebody else, and I must appreciate it, but it couldn't go to my head because people didn't know me yet. So, I always kept a distance from it because I knew this was not my thing to take, ye kisi aur ki mehnat pe hai, aur main uspe aish nahi karne wala.”

