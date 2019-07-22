Rohman Shawl turned the 'beautiful reason' behind Sushmita Sen's smile; their kiss photo is now viral

Sushmita Sen jet off to a vacation with her family, and posted some candid photos since Thursday. In the first family photo, she asked her boyfriend Rohman Shawl 'why so serious'. While her daughter Renee and Alisah were all smiles for the photo, Rohman did not show his dimples.

The couple then gave us major goals as they walked hand-in-hand during their Armenia vacation. Sharing the photos, Sushmita had written, "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be!!! @rohmanshawl #allheart #us #thewalk #love #family #children #journey #sharing #memories #yerevan #armenia I love you guys!!!"

Sushmita now shared a cuddled up photo with her 'rooh'. Rohman Shawl posted a photo of him kissing her while she shines bright in love. He captioned the photo, "I just love her dimples. My munchkin @sushmitasen47 I LOVE YOU #love #life #happiness #smile #mine."

Reposting the photo, Sushmita shared that he is one of the reasons she smiles more often. "“Here’s another beautiful reason to smile more often” I love you @rohmanshawl#dimples #toocute," she wrote while responding to his post.

Here, take a look:

Sushmita and Rohman made their relationship official after a year of dating each other. The two are now reportedly set to tie the knot by the end of the year.