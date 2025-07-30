Twitter
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe's shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Forget Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman Khan; this actor is India's most bankable actor, riding on Rs 5000 crore bet, he is...

What is 'CRIB'? Know about never-seen blood group detected in 38-year-old Indian woman

Meet woman, who lost her home in 2004 tsunami, cracked UPSC exam twice, is sister of IPS officer, currently posted as...

Former India star exposes Oval curator's double standards after Gautam Gambhir denied access ahead of 5th Test vs England, says 'different rules...'

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Russia's Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...

Double meteor shower tonight: When and where to watch in India?

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of being friend-zoned

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims halted at...

Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps suspended due to..., pilgrims ha

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's honeymoon murder in Shillong: 'We want to...'

Not Aamir Khan, but THIS filmmaker to make film on Raja Raghuvanshi's murder

Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Rohman and Sushmita ended their romantic relationship in 2021, they have remained close friends.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 01:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'
Image credit: Instagram

Model and actor Rohman Shawl recently shared a special post on social media to mark seven years of friendship with former Miss Universe and ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen. Posting a black-and-white photo of the two dressed in matching outfits, Rohman held her close while Sushmita’s face remained out of view. The post reflected warmth and deep affection between the two.

"Not Strangers, Not Lovers"

In his touching caption, Rohman described the unique bond he shares with Sushmita. He wrote, "Not strangers, not lovers… something softer… something rarer." He also shared how much she once meant to him and still does: "You were once my safe place… somehow, even after all this time, you still are."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl)

Troll Calls Him ‘Friend-Zoned’

However, the emotional post didn’t sit well with everyone. A troll took to the comment section to accuse Rohman of living in Sushmita’s shadow and claimed he had been "friend-zoned." The user wrote, "Friend-zoned, you are! Just get out of it and own yourself! Individually, you can do more than living just as a shadow of Miss Universe!"

Rohman Shuts Down Troll Gracefully

Instead of reacting harshly, Rohman replied with calm confidence and clarity. He said, "Being associated with someone remarkable doesn’t diminish me, it reflects the kind of people I choose to walk beside & my love. Galaxies don’t cast shadows, they shine together!! Much love." His response was praised for being classy and respectful.

Still Close After Breakup

Though Rohman and Sushmita ended their romantic relationship in 2021, they have remained close friends. Their public appearances and social media interactions often reflect mutual respect and affection. This recent post proves that even after breaking up, their connection continues to be strong and special.

