Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'

Model and actor Rohman Shawl recently shared a special post on social media to mark seven years of friendship with former Miss Universe and ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen. Posting a black-and-white photo of the two dressed in matching outfits, Rohman held her close while Sushmita’s face remained out of view. The post reflected warmth and deep affection between the two.

"Not Strangers, Not Lovers"

In his touching caption, Rohman described the unique bond he shares with Sushmita. He wrote, "Not strangers, not lovers… something softer… something rarer." He also shared how much she once meant to him and still does: "You were once my safe place… somehow, even after all this time, you still are."

Troll Calls Him ‘Friend-Zoned’

However, the emotional post didn’t sit well with everyone. A troll took to the comment section to accuse Rohman of living in Sushmita’s shadow and claimed he had been "friend-zoned." The user wrote, "Friend-zoned, you are! Just get out of it and own yourself! Individually, you can do more than living just as a shadow of Miss Universe!"

Rohman Shuts Down Troll Gracefully

Instead of reacting harshly, Rohman replied with calm confidence and clarity. He said, "Being associated with someone remarkable doesn’t diminish me, it reflects the kind of people I choose to walk beside & my love. Galaxies don’t cast shadows, they shine together!! Much love." His response was praised for being classy and respectful.

Still Close After Breakup

Though Rohman and Sushmita ended their romantic relationship in 2021, they have remained close friends. Their public appearances and social media interactions often reflect mutual respect and affection. This recent post proves that even after breaking up, their connection continues to be strong and special.