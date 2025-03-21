Rohman Shawl further added, "I only accompany her as a friend. I like spending time with her. If the relationship didn’t have issues and if you have given so much to a relationship, then why would you run away from it?"

Sushmita Sen has worked with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Govinda over the years, making a name for herself in the film industry. However, the actress, more often than not, remained in the headlines for her personal life. One of Sushmita Sen's most talked-about relationships is with Rohman Shawl. Though the two broke up months back, both Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen continue to share a close bond. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Rohman Shawl spoke about the impact Sushmita Sen has had on his life and the relationship that he shares with her.

Speaking about how Sushmita Sen impacted his life, Rohman Shawl said, "I was lucky enough to be on the sets of Aarya and Taali and see her perform. You can just observe people and absorb so much. I hope everyone has a person in their life they can learn from."

Rohman Shawl, in the interview, again confirmed that he is currently single. "I am single right now, but because a big name of that stature has been associated with me, people think that I am still with her. So, nobody even approaches me (laughs). I totally believe in love and relationships. In fact, I like being in relationships that drive me," he said, talking about his personal life.

