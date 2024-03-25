Twitter
Meet director, who is waiter's son, saved career of flop star kid, made Rs 595 crore superhit franchise with Rs 11 crore

We're talking about Rohit Shetty's Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, released in 2006, which not only entertained us but also helped many actors in their careers.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 08:54 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rohit Shetty
In times when people are stressed about their professional and personal lives, comedy films serve as a welcome escape and provide much-needed entertainment, giving a dose of laughter. Today, we will talk about one such film that not only entertained us, and made us laugh but also saved the career of an actor who is a superstar’s son.

We're talking about Rohit Shetty's comedy film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, released in 2006, which is based on Mihir Bhuta's Gujarati play Aflatoon inspired by Harsh Shivsharan's Marathi play Ghar Ghar. It was made on a budget of Rs 11 crore, but today it is now Rs 500 crore franchise.

Only a few people know that Rohit Shetty’s father, MB Shetty, was a waiter before he became a stuntman in films. He was passionate about boxing and bodybuilding, which eventually led him to work as a stuntman in films and later he became a renowned action choreographer.

Rohit Shetty is now one of Bollywood’s biggest directors and the Golmaal franchise is one of his most successful comedy franchises. Each installment of this not only performed well at the box office but also helped in the careers of many actors. The movie starred Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Mishra, and Siddharth Jadhav, all of whom delivered entertaining performances.

 Tusshar Kapoor particularly benefited from it as he was earlier associated with flops. Tusshar Kapoor silenced critics by portraying the role of a mute character in the film and he nailed it. Before the release of Golmaal, Jitendra's son was waiting for a hit. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was made for 11 crore rupees. According to a report by Box Office India, the film earned 46.70 crore rupees at the box office. Its sequel, Golmaal Returns, was released in 2008 and collected 82.04 crore rupees.

In 2010, Rohit Shetty presented Golmaal 3, which earned around Rs 162 crore rupees. The fourth film in the franchise, Golmaal Again, released in 2017, set new records by earning Rs 308 crore at the box office. The franchise has a worldwide collection of Rs 598.74 crore, audiences are now eagerly awaiting Golmaal 5, the announcement for which was made in 2018.

