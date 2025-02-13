The teaser, shared by Rohit Shetty on Instagram, has already piqued audiences' interest who still appreciate Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's chemistry in Simmba. Reacting to the teaser, one user wrote, "Bhaisaab, finally! Thank you for bringing these two together!"

Rohit Shetty, on Wednesday, left fans with great anticipation as he teased the reunion of the Simmba couple, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The two were last seen together in Simmba, a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Produced by Dharma Productions, Simmba featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role of cop Sangram Bhalerao. Now, 7 years after the film's release, the hit pairing of Simmba is back for what Rohit Shetty has described as the 'biggest love story of 2025'.

The teaser, shared by Rohit Shetty on Instagram, has already piqued audiences' interest who still appreciate Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's chemistry in Simmba. Reacting to the teaser, one user wrote, "Bhaisaab, finally! Thank you for bringing these two together! Booking tickets already," while another said, "Valentine’s week done right! The Simmba hit jodi is back to take over."

It is unclear if the teaser is for a Rohit Shetty film starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan or if it is for an ad film. However, just the news of the two stars reuniting has already got fans excited for what's next.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Sky Force. Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, Sky Force starred Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in lead roles. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is all set to star in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

READ | Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about portraying Maratha queen Yesubai in Chhaava: 'I consider myself...'