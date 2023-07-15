Rohit Shetty talks about Cirkus' box office failure: 'There is no point shying away from it'

Rohit Shetty, who has also made his cop franchise with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, takes ownership of Cirkus' failure.

Starring Ranveer Singh in a double role, Cirkus was released in the theatres in December last year and was majorly panned by the critics and audiences calling it 'the worst movie of 2022'. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez starred as the two leading ladies opposite each of the characters played by Ranveer.

The Rohit Shetty directorial featured a bunch of comedy actors such as Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddhartha Jadhav, Murali Sharma, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Tiku Talsania among others and every one of them failed to make audiences laugh. Cirkus managed to collect only Rs 35.65 crore net in its theatrical run in India, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Now, in a recent interview, Rohit Shetty has opened up on the box office failure of his film. Talking to IndiaToday.in, the filmmaker said, "I make sure to surround myself with people who are honest with me. So, when a film doesn’t do well, I know it. Hence, I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it. When a Singham or a Golmaal did well, that was also mine, so when a Zameen, a Dilwale or a Cirkus failed, that was also mine. I don’t see a point in blaming anything else. I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere."

" It was made right after Sooryavanshi and in the middle of the pandemic for the workers. It was a small film meant for the audience of that time. The same audience made Sooryavanshi a blockbuster despite a 50% occupancy, and if it didn’t work for Cirkus, I must take ownership of failures as well. That’s not to say that I won’t bounce back with the Singham franchise again or Golmaal or any other film, and I might make Cirkus again, too. And that’s okay. My team tells me every 5 years, you are grounded by such failures. I ultimately aim to live up to the expectations of the audience and I do feel a sense of responsibility to give them back the love they give me", Rohit concluded.

The director will be seen next hosting his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 on Colors TV. He is also working on the next part of his cop franchise, Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.

