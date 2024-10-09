Rohit Shetty's Singham Again has created history already, here's all you need to know about the milestone they have achieved.

Recently, Rohit Shetty dropped an intriguing trailer for the most-awaited film Singham Again. The 5-minute long trailer has impressed fans and set a remarkable new benchmark ahead of its much-anticipated Diwali release.

The trailer has become the most-watched Hindi film trailer ever in 24 hours. The trailer of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again amassed over 138 million views in just one day—breaking all previous records. The trailer beat the views garnered by the trailers of blockbusters like RRR (51.5 million views), Baahubali 2 (50 million views), Pathaan (27.73 million), Jawan (112 million), Kalki 2898 AD (29 million views), Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire (116 million views).

Starring Ajay Devgn, who returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham, the trailer has left audiences excited by its electrifying action and Ramayana-inspired storyline. The excitement has taken over social media, from YouTube to Instagram, and across platforms like Twitter and Facebook, where the trailer quickly shot to the #1 trending spot within hours of its launch, sparking a wave of anticipation and conversation online.

Singham Again is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez & Devgn Films and Reliance Entertainment & Cinergy, Produced by Arjun Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty himself, Singham Again brings together a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. With its star-studded lineup and Rohit Shetty's signature action-packed direction, the film promises an unforgettable experience, blending patriotism, high-stakes drama, and electrifying stunts.

Arjun Kapoor who is playing the role of a villain in Singham Again, talked about working in Rohit Shetty's cop universe and said, “I feel honored and blessed that Rohit sir chose me for this and blessed that Rohit sir chose me for this film. I've gone to cinema halls to watch Golmaal and Singham. In fact, I even reached out to him to express my desire to work with him. I also wanted to collaborate with Ajay, sir. I didn’t realize dreams could come true to this extent! I'm a bit overwhelmed by that."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.