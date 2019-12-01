Rohit Shetty shares beautiful co-incidence as he wraps up 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Rohit seems to have got nostalgic on the day. He happened to remember how the idea of cop franchise germinated, about the time when Singham first happened.

Rohit remembered that it was after Golmaal 3 that he and Ajay Devgn thought about making an action film on cops, which eventually happened to be Singham. He also spoke about Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi as he went ahead and announced Golmaal 5 too.

"As Akshay Kumar gave his Last shot today for Our Cop Universe ‘Sooryavanshi’, It takes me back to 9 years ago in 2010 when Golmaal 3 became a massive hit. That day I had mentioned to Ajay Devgn that I was looking forward to making an action film on cops and eventually we made Singham," wrote Rohit, adding, "I never imagined that Singham’s journey would ultimately weave in such magnificent characters like the notorious Ranveer Singh as Simmba and now the Dynamic Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, becoming the country’s First cinematic Cop Universe."

Making the announcement, Shetty mentioned, "And today 9 years later when I wrap my last shot with Akshay playing Sooryavanshi it magically coincides with the day we announce our next venture - Golmaal FIVE. AB ISSE LOGIC KAHO YA MAGIC, I don’t know...All I can say is that DESTINY HAS A PLAN FOR EVERYONE SO, ZYAADA SOCHO MAT BAS KAAM KARTE JAAO!"

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role with Akshay Kumar, while Ranveer and Ajay have a cameo in the movie. It is slated for Eid 2020 release with Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan-Disha Patani.