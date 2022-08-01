Rohit Shetty says he never faced problem in making two-hero films, adds 'young guys should not...'

Rohit Shetty/File photo

Rohit Shetty, who has made multiple multi-starrer films in the Hindi film industry from his debut Zameen featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to his comedy Golmaal franchises, has said in the recent interview that he has never faced any issue while casting two big heroes in his movies.

The director's last film Sooryavanshi was part of his cop universe that featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh making important cameos in the climax. Talking about casting three heroes for the same, Rohit told Pinkvilla, "Ajay sir and Akshay sir come from an old school, where they believe in doing multiple hero films. Ranveer has the faith that I will present him in the right way."

The filmmaker even advised the young actors to do more two-hero films as he continued, "I never faced the problem in making such cinema (two-hero films), but the young guys should not listen to their managers and start working on two hero films. They should leave their insecurity behind, otherwise, it will be difficult for the producers to make big-scale films."

Talking about how the pandemic has changed the viewing habit of the audience, Rohit said to the portal, "After 2 years, again the content films will work. But for the next 2 to 3 years, it's going to be the thing to make big-scale films in the right way with multiple heroes. Big scale is what the audience will come and watch."



Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is all set to bring his next comedy Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles to the theatres later this year. Slated to release on December 23, the film will clash with Sriram Raghavan's suspense drama Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi and Vikas Bahl's dystopian action thriller Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.