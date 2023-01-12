Rohit Shetty says he has 'gone through a lot' since Cirkus' box office failure: 'We fall, but...'

Cirkus starred Ranveer Singh and was directed by Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty has shared a rare insight into how he dealt with the critical and commercial failure of his most recent film Cirkus. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share a post about the difficult time in his life, which also included an accident on the sets of his upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in a double role, failed to nett even Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

Cirkus was released in theatres around Christmas. Given Shetty’s track record of having delivered hits for the last decade, it was a much-hyped film. However, the star-studded comedy registered the worst opening by any film from the director in almost 15 years. In the end, the film managed only Rsy 38 crore nett in India and Rs 60 crore gross worldwide. Days after that, Shetty hurt his hand in an accident on the sets of Indian Police Force and had to be hospitalised.

In his recent Instagram post, the director addressed both these episodes and wrote, “From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! We rise, we fall, but we rise again not just to fight the battle, but to win it!!!” The filmmaker shared a picture of himself from the sets of Indian Police Force where he was overlooking a car stunt scene. He had his injured arm in a sling.

Shetty also added that he would be wrapping up work on the series soon and beginning Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn. “Shooting the last schedule of Indian Police Force in Hyderabad before we commence the pre-production of Singham Again. Both the series and the film are part of Shetty’s larger Cop Universe, which also includes Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

Singham Again will see Devgn reprise his famous role of the fearless cop in the third instalment of the series. The film will also see Deepika Padukone play a cop for the first time in her career.