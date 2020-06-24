Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal Again' to re-release in coronavirus-free New Zealand

New Zealand is rejoicing as it has become a COVID-19 free nation. Many filmmaker are returning to the shoot in this country in Oceania and theatres are also planned to be opened for the people there. Among the world cinema, Bollywood horror-comedy flick Golmaal Again becomes the first Hindi cinema to be released in New Zealand. Director Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram page and shared the happy news with the poster of the film.

For the uninitiated, Golmaal Returns is the fourth instalment in Golmaal franchise and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The horror-comedy also starred Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh as the main antagonists. Golmaal Again originally released in 2017 worldwide.

Talking about the re-release in New Zealand, Rohit wrote on his Instagram post, "New Zealand decides to re-release Golmaal Again in theatres making it the First Hindi Film to get a relaunch post-COVID-10. New Zealand is now COVID free and is opening its theatres on 25th June with Golmaal Again. As it is rightly said - THE SHOW MUST GO ON..."

Check out the post below:

When released back in 2017, Golmaal Again had entered Rs 100 crore club within a few days of its release.

Meanwhile, Rohit's upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi release has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus lockdown. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role and has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. The film also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their roles as Singham and Simmba respectively.