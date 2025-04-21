Chennai Express, Rohit Shetty's first film with Shah Rukh Khan, was a massive hit. However, the director and the superstar couldn't replicate their success in Dilwale. Even after the iconic onscreen pairing of Shah Rukh and Kajol, the 2015 film was a major disappointment.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and superstar Shah Rukh Khan collaborated for the first time for the 2013 action comedy Chennai Express. The film, which had Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, was a huge blockbuster at the box office as it earned Rs 227 crore net in India and grossed Rs 422 crore worldwide. Shetty and Khan teamed up again for the 2015 romantic comedy action film Dilwale. The film brought back the iconic onscreen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and also starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the leads. The film failed at the box office as it collected Rs 148 crore net in India and grossed Rs 388 crore worldwide.

In a recent interview with the veteran flm critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta on his Game Changers podcast, when Rohit Shetty was asked if he had a fallout with Shah Rukh Khan after Dilwale's box office debacle, he responded, "Nahi aisa kuch nahi (There's nothing like that). Ek respect hai humare beech me aur Dilwale ke baad ye hua ki immediately phir humne humare khud ki production house kholi. Humne decide kiya ki hum khud ki filmein banayenge. Agar loss bhi ho to humara ho, jabki loss nahi hua tha. (We have mutual respect. We started our own production house after Dilwale. We decided that we will make our own films so that if we face a loss, it is on us. However, we did not face a loss in Dilwale). Dilwale was the biggest hit in overseas. But then I took a call that I should be the person responsible now." Dilwale was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chilies Entertainment.

During the same conversation, the director also talked about his real friends in the Hindi film industry as he stated, "There are 2-3 people (I can call up at 2 am). There’s Ajay sir, Ranveer Singh, Deepika. I’m very close to them." He stated that he considers Ajay Devgn as his elder brother, and shared that Deepika Padukone shot for the 2024 action thriller Singham Again when she was pregnant. "When only the last schedule of our film was pending, Deepika was four months pregnant. But she came for the shoot. Relations like these are rarely made", Rohit concluded.

