Rohit Shetty made Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham because of this Salman Khan film: 'Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra wanted to...'

Legends League Cricket 2024: Full schedule, squads, live streaming - All you need to know

India reacts to report on diversion of Indian defence exports to Ukraine, says, ‘it is…’

Meet man with Rs 196569 crore net worth, who earned over Rs 40000000 in one go, he's called India's...

Tata Group-owned app to deliver iPhone 16 models in 10 minutes, service starts from…

Bollywood

Bollywood

There are reports and rumours that Salman Khan will be making a cameo as his Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 10:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are awaiting the release of Singham Again, the next chapter in filmmaker's Cop Universe. In January earlier this year, while promoting his debut OTT series Indian Police Force, Rohit shared that he had made Singham because of Salman Khan-starrer Wanted. He said that how directors like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra were busy making romantic films, when an "underdog" action movie Wanted came and shook the box office. 

Talking to Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty said, "I made Singham because of Wanted. That was a phase when multiplex had come in. Everybody was doing romantic films. Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, every second director and every second hero wanted to make those kinds of films. It was 2009, I was making All The Best. PVR had just opened up. And that time nobody was making mass action films. And Wanted was one underdog which came."

"I went in the theatre and I saw kids in PVR whistling and clapping. I was like, the time has come back to make mass entertainer because even, abhi multiplex mein bhi seetiya aur taali bajne lagi hain. And in then, we made Singham in 2011", the Chennai Express director added. While Wanted was a remake of Mahesh Babu-starrer Telugu film Pokiri, Singham was a remake of Suriya-starrer Tamil film Singam.

Now, there are reports and rumours that Salman Khan will be making a cameo as his Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again. The film already boasts of a huge ensemble of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. 

The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, and will clash at the box office with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the leading roles. It will be interesting to see which film wins the box office battle between the two.
 
