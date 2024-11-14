BOLLYWOOD
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's viral video has led to amusing reactions from the netizens. Check out the hilarious video below.
Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are celebrating the success of their recent release Singham Again. The action thriller, whose storyline draws parallels from Ramayana, is receiving appreciation for its seeti-maar dialogues and solid action set pieces. It has collected over Rs 200 crore net in India and over Rs 300 crore gross at the global box office.
The actor and director duo, who have collaborated together on more than ten films, appeared on famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast to promote Singham Again after their film's release. In the interview, Ajay shared his views on his personal life and the Hindi entertainment industry, and Rohit agreed with each and everything he said. From an hour-long chat, a 33-second montage has gone viral on the internet with Rohit repeating Ajay's words. This short clip has drawn hilarious reactions.
Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote, "Rohit's giving audio subtitles", while another added, "Rohit Shetty is underlining Ajay Devgn's key words." Talking about their bond, one comment read, "Rohit is that best friend who will support you in every gibberish." "Me in every Zoom Meeting", wrote another netizen.
Meanwhile, Singham Again clashed at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy has also earned over Rs 200 crore net in India and Rs 300 crore gross worldwide. Both the movies released on the occasion of Diwali and are coincidentally threequels.
Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018), and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film in the franchise after Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022).
