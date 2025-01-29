Komal Nahta will now host podcasts with top Indian directors, and the first trailer of his new program gave an insight into the interesting lineup.

Foremost film trade analyst Komal Nahta is bringing you an interesting and absolutely engaging podcast titled Game Changers. Having always guided and informed the audience with his crystal-clear and accurate predictions, reviews and analysis, Komal Nahta is now launching a podcast that will bring audiences even closer to their favorite directors.

With Game Changers, Komal Nahta will host 12 renowned filmmakers — Rajkumar Hirani, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya, Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ram Gopal Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Amar Kaushik, Subhash Ghai and Sandeep Reddy Vanga —individually for brief yet distinctive conversations across 12 episodes.

While the audience have always trusted his insights, this podcast promises even more intriguing discussions. The promo has been released, and excitement has reached new heights. It's truly hard to wait for the release of the first episode on 2nd February.

With Game Changers, Komal Nahta is set to redefine the landscape of Indian cinema conversations. Tune in to the YouTube channel of Game Changers!