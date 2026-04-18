Rohit Shetty house firing case: Ninth accused arrested from Agra, wanted to establish 'dominance' in underworld

Investigations revealed that the accused, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Agra, was motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram. He admitted to participating in the crime along with associates Sunny, Deepu and Sonu to establish "dominance" in the underworld.

A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal allegedly involved in the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai. The accused, identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath, was arrested from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under Bah police station limits in Agra at 3.56 pm on Thursday, an official statement issued said.

According to police, the firing took place on the night of February 1, 2026, at Shetty Tower in Mumbai's Juhu area. The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and engender fear within the film industry and among the public.

"The arrest was the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF," the statement said. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Rakesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Agra.

Investigations revealed that the accused, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Agra, was motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram. He admitted to participating in the crime along with associates Sunny, Deepu and Sonu to establish "dominance" in the underworld.

The Mumbai Police had registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Pradeep is the latest addition to the list of arrests in this high-profile case.

Previously, eight other accused, including Pradeep Sharma alias Golu, Deepak, and Vishnu Kushwaha, were nabbed in joint operations. Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to the Mumbai Police team at the Bah police station. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch will take the accused on transit remand and conduct further legal proceedings, the statement said.

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