Rohit Shetty house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch reveals accused weapon supplier worked with Lawrence Boshnoi gang as garage mechanic

The Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation into the firing incident at Bollywood director-producer Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai has revealed that the accused weapon supplier, Asaram Fasle, had been working as a garage mechanic for the Bishnoi gang for the past four years. He joined the gang under the influence of Shubham Lonkar, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind both the Baba Siddique murder case and the Rohit Shetty firing incident, police said. The Crime Branch claims that Fasle, on Lonkar's instructions, handed over the weapons to Swapnil Sakat, which were later used by the unidentified shooter in the firing.

On February 5, all five accused arrested in connection with the firing outside Rohit Shetty's Juhu residence were sent to six days of police custody by Mumbai's Esplanade Court (Killa Court). The Mumbai Police arrested four individuals on February 1, shortly after the assailants fired four rounds outside Shetty's residence. They were sent to police custody. The fifth accused was arrested on Thursday (February 5) and was produced before the court alongside the other accused in the matter. After the hearing, the judge remanded them to police till February 11, 2026, citing the seriousness of the offence and a criminal conspiracy.

The judge also observed the need for a detailed investigation and a joint interrogation, mandating the custody of the five accused. During the hearing, the police informed the court that a social media post had claimed responsibility for the incident. The accused used to communicate by using the Signal app to maintain secrecy, the police said, further adding that they have been looking for more deleted chats with Shubham Lonkar. The police requested for maximum custody of the four individuals previously arrested and a 10-day custody for the fifth accused Asaram Fasle alias Babu.

Appearing for the first accused, his lawyer argued that he was not present at the spot when the incident happened and that he was arrested on the basis of circumstantial evidence. He also stated that there is no established link between the accused and Shubham Lonkar. The advocate appearing for the three other accused sought judicial custody for them, submitting that the police had found no involvement beyond their alleged role in providing the vehicle.

Notably, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell arrested one more accused in connection with the firing incident on Thursday last week. According to the Crime Branch, the accused had supplied the weapon used in the firing at Rohit Shetty's house. "The Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested Asaram Fasle alias Babu in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence. He was responsible for supplying the weapon used in the firing," the police said.

