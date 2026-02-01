Rohit Shetty house firing case: Five detained in Pune; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility, says 'agli goli bedroom me chalegi iski chhaati pe'

"If Rohit Shetty doesn't listen, the next bullets will be inside his bedroom, into his chest. This is a warning to the entire Bollywood industry", read a social media post linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Five persons have been detained in Pune in connection with firing at filmmaker's Mumbai home.

The Pune police on Sunday detained five persons in connection with firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai, officials said. The assailants fired at the first floor of the nine-storey building located in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am. At least five rounds were fired, they said, adding that one bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building. After the incident, a forensic science and ballistics expert team reached the spot to collect evidence.

Five persons were detained in connection with the incident from Karvenagar and Dhayari areas in Pune city in an operation carried out by personnel from the Warje Malwadi police station, and further probe was on, the official said. These five people have been identified as - Aman Anand Marote (27), Aditya Gyaneshwar Gayaki (19), Siddharth Deepak Yenpure (20), Samarth Shivsharan Pomaji (18), and Swapnil Bandu Sakat (23). The Mumbai police have registered a case on charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, a social media account named Shubham Lonker Aarzo Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the shocking attack. Their post, written in Hindi, read, "Ram Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali to all brothers. Today, we, Shubham Lonkar, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, and Harman Shandu, take responsibility for the firing at film director Rohit Shetty's home in Mumbai. We messaged him many times not to interfere in our work, but he did not understand. This is just a small trailer."

"If he doesn't listen, the next bullets won't be outside the house - they will be inside his bedroom, into his chest. This is a warning to the entire Bollywood industry: mend your ways or your condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's. To those we have called-fall in line or you will run out of places to hide. And to our enemies, be ready; wait and watch. There was only one, there is only one, and there will be only one – Lawrence Bishnoi Group", the post concluded.







Baba Siddique, senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, hosted star-studded iftar parties for Bollywood celebrities. He was gunned down in October 2024 in Bandra, Mumbai, in what investigators describe as a planned contract killing. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is alleged to be behind the attack, with officials saying gang members arranged logistics, weapons and the shooters.

