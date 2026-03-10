Iran new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is injured? Iran media refers Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son as 'Jaanbaz of Ramadan', here's what it means
Rinku Singh's first post for late father after winning T20 World Cup 2026 goes viral: ''Har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi'
What is ESMA? Why did India invoke act amid US-Iran war? Will it ensure gas supply and resolve energy crisis?
CBSE responds after class 12 Maths paper QR code leads to 'Rickroll', here's all you need to know
Rohit Shetty house firing case: Accused Ritik Yadav in judicial custody seeks bail for attending his marriage in Agra
BCCI announces massive cash reward for India after historic T20 WC win; Check how much Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson's team will get
Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch
Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer Patriot in trouble? Kerala theatre owners body opposes release of film due to this reason
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter expected to be discharged from hospital this week
Government invokes Essential Commodities Act (ESMA): Set to prioritise gas supply for homes, transport amid middle east tensions
BOLLYWOOD
At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Rohit Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.
One of the 12 accused arrested in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house firing case on Monday sought temporary bail for attending his marriage in Agra, scheduled for March 11.
The accused, Ritik Yadav, requested interim relief after he was remanded to judicial custody by Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge Satyanarayan Navandar.
The plea, filed through advocate Dilip Shukla, stated that Yadav’s wedding is scheduled on March 11 at his native place, Agra. "The matter will be heard on Tuesday," Shukla said.
All 12 accused arrested in connection with the firing incident are currently in judicial custody. Yadav was among the seven accused, including shooter Deepak Sharma, arrested on February 14 from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar has claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. Besides this case, he is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra.
Police had invoked the stringent MCOCA against the accused involved in firing at Shetty's house, with the preliminary investigation suggesting that they intended to create terror in the city. (With inputs from agencies)
READ | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film beats Stree 2, sets record for biggest Bollywood premiere