BOLLYWOOD

Rohit Shetty house firing case: Accused Ritik Yadav in judicial custody seeks bail for attending his marriage in Agra

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Rohit Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 01:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rohit Shetty house firing case: Accused Ritik Yadav in judicial custody seeks bail for attending his marriage in Agra
Rohit Shetty house firing case
One of the 12 accused arrested in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house firing case on Monday sought temporary bail for attending his marriage in Agra, scheduled for March 11. 

The accused, Ritik Yadav, requested interim relief after he was remanded to judicial custody by Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge Satyanarayan Navandar.

The plea, filed through advocate Dilip Shukla, stated that Yadav’s wedding is scheduled on March 11 at his native place, Agra. "The matter will be heard on Tuesday," Shukla said.

All 12 accused arrested in connection with the firing incident are currently in judicial custody. Yadav was among the seven accused, including shooter Deepak Sharma, arrested on February 14 from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar has claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. Besides this case, he is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra.

Police had invoked the stringent MCOCA against the accused involved in firing at Shetty's house, with the preliminary investigation suggesting that they intended to create terror in the city. (With inputs from agencies)

READ | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film beats Stree 2, sets record for biggest Bollywood premiere

