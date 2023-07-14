Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

Headlines

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Rohit Shetty says he 'loved' Jawan prevue, heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's action-thriller

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the prevue of his upcoming action thriller, Jawan. The prevue got a positive response from the audience as well as the celebrities. Recently, Rohit Shetty who has earlier worked with SRK in Chennai Express and Dilwale, heaped praise on the prevue and called it a ‘blockbuster’ 

In a recent interview with News18, Rohit Shetty heaped praise on Jawan’s prevue and on the filmmaker Atlee and said, “I loved the promo. I love Atlee and he is superb. I don’t think I have missed any of Atlee’s films. I’m loving it. I’m loving that Pathaan did so well and there is blockbuster written in Jawan in every frame.” 

He further revealed if he would want to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dilwale and said, “Most definitely, if some good script comes up we will for sure. I loved Jawan's promo and I love Atlee’s work and he knows that.”

Rohit Shetty has recently completed the shoot of his reality television game show Khatron Ke Khiladi which is going to air soon. The filmmaker currently has Singham Returns and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline. 

Helmed by Atlee, other than Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover among others. The action thriller is scheduled to release on September 7. After wooing the fans with the movie's prevue, SRK recently took to his Instagram and unveiled the first poster from the movie which featured the actor as a villain, in a bald look. Fans were impressed by the poster and couldn't stop praising the actor for his look

Other than this, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which is slated to release in December. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and marks the first collaboration between the filmmaker and actor.

