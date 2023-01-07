Rohit Shetty injured while shooting web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad, undergoes minor surgery

Rohit Shetty/File photo

Famous director Rohit Shetty was injured during the filming of his web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 7. The filmmaker sustained injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts. He was admitted to Kamineni Hospital where doctors performed minor surgery. He was later discharged from the hospital.

According to sources, Rohit sustained an injury while shooting a car chase sequence and the production team immediately brought him to the hospital. The shoot for the ambitious cop web show is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. A huge set is said to have been erected for the key schedule. The shoot involved car chase sequences and other high-octane action and stunt scenes.

Sidharth Malhotra, who plays the lead character in the Amazon Prime Video show, and other key actors are participating in the shoot. In May last year, the Sheshaah actor sustained a minor injury while shooting the web series in Goa. And in August, Shilpa Shetty also broke her leg while shooting for the same series. Apart from Sidharth and Shilpa, Vivek Oberoi will also be seen in the series slated to release this year.

With Indian Police Force, the filmmaker has extended his cop universe consisting of Singham aka Ajay Devgn, Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar to the digital world. And it will be interesting to see if the three male leads also make an appearance in the OTT show.



Rohit's next directorial after his recent dud Cirkus is Singham Again, the third installment of the Singham series whose previous two films Singham and Singham Returns, released in 2011 and 2014 respectively, were box office blockbusters. Deepika Padukone will join Shetty's cop universe in Singham 3.



(With inputs from IANS)










