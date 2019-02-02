Rohit Shetty commences Mission ‘Sooryavanshi’ sans Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty has created a dhamaaka which doesn’t seem to have an end. After giving us the much-loved franchise in Singham, he gave us our dynamite Simmba and to complete his cop franchise, he is also going to begin shooting for Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

Rohit has now begun his journey for Sooryavanshi without the lead actor. The director has gone for a recee of the film in his favourite destination – Goa. Most of Rohit Shetty’s movies, including both Singham and Simmba, are shot in Goa.

Soon after he posted the photo, his Simmba team Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood wrote a message for him, claiming that the movie will be blockbuster. Rohit in fact even told Ranveer that he misses baba on this journey too. See the comments here:

It was with Simmba’s release that the director announced his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film will feature Akshay as a fun cop. In a recent interview, Rohit also revealed that Sooryavanshi is a cop with a different purpose and is completely different from Singham and Simmba.

