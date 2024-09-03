Twitter
'Rohit is much more…': R Ashwin reveals how Team India Skipper is different from Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train update: Crucial section of project to be built soon, will reduce travel time, improve...

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Bollywood

Bollywood

Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

Rohit Shetty has put to rest the rumours of his upcoming film Singham Again getting postponed

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'
Rohit Shetty's Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film Singham Again. With rumour mills abuzz that the upcoming action thriller would not be released this Diwali, Rohit Shetty on Tuesday took to his social media platform Instagram to give a clarification.

Rohit stated that Singham 3 will roar only on Diwali. He also dropped a video from the sets, hinting at the major cameo in the film. The video shows Rohit directing an action-packed scene involving cars.

"SINGHAM is incomplete without this HERO...ISS DIWALI Scorpio aayegi bhi,Ghumegi bhi, LEKIN ENTRY KISI AUR KI HOGI...," he wrote. Rohit Shetty's caption left fans guessing about who will make grand entry in Singham Again in Scorpio.

"Blockbuster loading," a social media user commented. "Does Salman have a cameo in the film," a netizen wrote. Singham Again is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were seen as Box Office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

