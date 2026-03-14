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Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed

Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance

US military releases video of strike on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing conflict; Watch

US military releases video of strike on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing war

Aamir Khan reveals nobody wanted to produce Lagaan, shares wild suggestion from one producer: 'Let Bhuvan stab cricket stump into Captain Russell'

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Rohit Shetty announces Golmaal 5 on his birthday, welcomes Akshay Kumar in comedy franchise, Sharman Joshi rejoins Ajay Devgn's gang - Watch

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal 5 will feature Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 06:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rohit Shetty announces Golmaal 5 on his birthday, welcomes Akshay Kumar in comedy franchise, Sharman Joshi rejoins Ajay Devgn's gang - Watch
Golmaal 5 announced
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On his 52nd birthdy on Saturday, March 14, Rohit Shetty shared a fun BTS video from Golmaal 5, the fifth installment in his comedy franchise. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor will be back in the upcoming film and Sharman Joshi, who had left the franchise after the first part, has rejoined the gang. But, the biggest surprise in Golmaal 5 will be Akshay Kumar, who is seen sporting a bald look in the video.

Sharing the clip, Shetty wrote, "20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

Akshay also shared the video and captioned it, "Happy Birthday @itsrohitshetty. On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5. Let the chaos begin." Devgn wrote, "Kaha tha na, @itsrohitshetty ka birthday dhamakedaar hoga... isse bada dhamaka kya ho sakta hai? Coming back with the gang for Golmaal 5 with new members but the same old madness."

The comedy ensemble franchise Golmaal was started in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Two years later, a sequel was made, Golmaal Returns, followed by Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Golmaal Again in 2017. The series revolves around a group of mischievous, aimless friends, Gopal (Devgn), Madhav (Warsi), Laxman (Talpade, Joshi, and Kemmu) and Lucky (Kapoor), who get into absurd, chaotic situations. The release date of Golmaal 5 hasn't been announced yet.

READ | Anil Kapoor reveals why he rejected Aditya Dhar's offer to do a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It's my loss'

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Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed
Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance
US military releases video of strike on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing conflict; Watch
US military releases video of strike on Iran’s Kharg Island amid ongoing war
Rohit Shetty announces Golmaal 5 on his birthday, welcomes Akshay Kumar in comedy franchise, Sharman Joshi rejoins Ajay Devgn's gang - Watch
Rohit Shetty welcomes Akshay Kumar in Golmaal 5, Sharman Joshi is back too
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