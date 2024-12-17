Praising Aishwarya Rai for her work ethic, Rohan Sippy then said, "On the craft level, there are very few actors like her. Especially, now if you see, a complete Hindi film heroine package, there have not been many after Aishwarya."

Rohan Sippy, who directed Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho, recently revealed how the actress was 'encouraging' and 'supportive' on the sets of the film. The filmmaker, in a recent interview with Friday Talkies, recalled his experience of working with the couple and shared how Abhishek Bachchan was comparatively new to the industry at that time but Aishwarya Rai was a superstar in her own right. Rohan Sippy said, "Refugee had just been released, and next was Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. He was quite fresh at that time. I had a good informal rapport with him. On the other hand, (we had) a superstar like Aishwarya."

Praising Aishwarya Rai for her work ethic, Rohan Sippy then said, "On the craft level, there are very few actors like her. Especially, now if you see, a complete Hindi film heroine package, there have not been many after Aishwarya. Generations after her have not done that."

Rohan Sippy also revealed how Aishwarya Rai was helpful and cooperative on sets despite being a superstar. "Aishwarya was a complete package, just fantastic. I have learnt so much from her. Just everything, her dance, and looks are on another level. Even as an actor, she is amazing. For me, it gave me a lot of confidence that she was ready to listen to me. She was far more experienced. Would have been easier for her to tell me that I know how it’s done. But, she was very encouraging and supportive, so these things help. It makes you feel good when you yourself are just beginning," he said.

