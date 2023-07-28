RARKPK Twitter review: Netizens say Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

Karan Johar's comeback directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, was released in cinemas with high anticipation, and the family audience are loving Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's entertainer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani Twitter reaction: Filmmaker Karan Johar's comeback directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, has finally released with high expectations, and the audience have found his latest family entertainer as the perfect Bollywood film, that they missed from a long time.

Here are the reactions

Enjoyed watching #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani what a fantastic movie #RRKPKReview — Sandeep kishore (@sandeepkishore_) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has bollywood and entertainment written all over it! #RRKPKReview — Vatsala Singh (@_vatsalasingh) July 28, 2023

So much to say.This movie isn't K3G of my time it's a freshly made family drama.

It's Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani.

This movie is EVERYTHING this includes laughter,cries,masala and what not...

My Bollywood heart is so happy after longggg time#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani pic.twitter.com/MQeLduLgGq — Potato'sprapti. (@missbhatts) July 28, 2023

An out and out family entertainer… full of surprises and awesome performances, do not miss #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani #RRKPKreview — राजेश संघवी (@R9Bhau) July 28, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in primary roles.