Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile gives Yash Chopra vibes, fans call Ranveer-Alia Bhatt new 'SRK-Kajol'

On Wednesday, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released the song Tum Kya Mile featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Sharing the song, Karan Johar wrote, "Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I’m blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July."

The song made netizens nostalgic, they called Alia and Ranveer new 'SRK and Kajol'. One of the social media users wrote, "Reminds me SRJ-Kajol." The second one said, "Finally real Bollywood is back." The third one said, "Nice lyrics+Nice background+ Nice hero + Nice heroin+Nice voice - Brilliant."

On Wednesday morning, Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned an emotional note about the song. He wrote, "I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me…Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true …

He further added, "my deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps ) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper…. So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…

"I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan," he concluded.