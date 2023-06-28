Search icon
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile gives Yash Chopra vibes, fans call Ranveer-Alia Bhatt new 'SRK-Kajol'

Tum Kya Mile song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is all about love.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Credit: Karaj Johar/Instagram

On Wednesday, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released the song Tum Kya Mile featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Sharing the song, Karan Johar wrote, "Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I’m blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July."

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The song made netizens nostalgic, they called Alia and Ranveer new 'SRK and Kajol'.  One of the social media users wrote, "Reminds me SRJ-Kajol." The second one said, "Finally real Bollywood is back." The third one said, "Nice lyrics+Nice background+ Nice hero + Nice heroin+Nice voice - Brilliant."

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He further added, "my deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps ) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper…. So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song…

"I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold…This one’s for you Yash uncle …Your fan forever, Karan," he concluded.

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
