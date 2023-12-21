Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TV premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's love drama

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial return of Karan Johar after seven years.

Filmmaker Karan Johar made his directorial comeback after seven years with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic family drama was a box-office success, and the movie is all set to have a grand World Television Premiere. The World Television Premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will happen on Christmas Eve, December 24, at 8 PM, on Colors Cineplex.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani encapsulates everything that will brighten your day – from the timeless charm of Bollywood music and classic romance to abundant comedy and a touch of glamour. Upholding its commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment, this blockbuster movie is poised to be a thrilling inclusion to the channel's robust lineup of films.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the romance dramedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is spearheaded by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Sharing his thoughts on the world television premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar says, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked my return to the cinemas after seven years and I was taken aback by all the unanimous love it received in theatres. It proved that this era of love is all about ‘love hain toh sab hain'."

Ranveer Singh said, "The film's reception during its theatrical release was overwhelming, and now, as it reaches the homes of millions with the world television premiere on COLORS Cineplex, I am quite thrilled as viewers across the nation will embark on this unforgettable rollercoaster ride of emotions and romance." Alia Bhatt added, "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this with all my fans. The season is all about joy, love, and togetherness and that’s what our film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all about."