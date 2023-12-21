Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TV premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's love drama

Headlines

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Terrorists open fire at Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, 3 jawans injured

Amid evolving global dynamic in Pacific region, DU Prof Pankaj Choudhary meets New Zealand's PM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

8 health benefits of green apple

3 Mumbai Indians stars to win IPL title with Gujarat Titans

Health benefits of white pepper 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TV premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's love drama

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TV premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's love drama

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the directorial return of Karan Johar after seven years.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Karan Johar made his directorial comeback after seven years with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic family drama was a box-office success, and the movie is all set to have a grand World Television Premiere. The World Television Premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will happen on Christmas Eve, December 24, at 8 PM, on Colors Cineplex. 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani encapsulates everything that will brighten your day – from the timeless charm of Bollywood music and classic romance to abundant comedy and a touch of glamour. Upholding its commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment, this blockbuster movie is poised to be a thrilling inclusion to the channel's robust lineup of films.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the romance dramedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is spearheaded by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. 

Sharing his thoughts on the world television premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar says, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked my return to the cinemas after seven years and I was taken aback by all the unanimous love it received in theatres. It proved that this era of love is all about ‘love hain toh sab hain'."

Ranveer Singh said, "The film's reception during its theatrical release was overwhelming, and now, as it reaches the homes of millions with the world television premiere on COLORS Cineplex, I am quite thrilled as viewers across the nation will embark on this unforgettable rollercoaster ride of emotions and romance." Alia Bhatt added, "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this with all my fans. The season is all about joy, love, and togetherness and that’s what our film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all about."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Russian tourist faces harassment at Jaipur's petrol pump, police take action

Little girl grooves to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu in viral video, internet loves it

'We'll not...': AAP leader Atishi on ED's fresh summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lemur commands back scratches from two boys in viral video, internet in splits

From Pralaya to Qayamat: How and when different cultures view end of world

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE